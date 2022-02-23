In Pics: Sexy Deepika Padukone raises the temperature in sizzling bikini pictures

Deepika Padukone, who was recently seen in 'Gehraiyaan', has set the internet on fire with her latest bikini pictures.

The actress shared some sexiest pictures on her Instagram handle wherein she can be see posing in bikinis. While on one hand, she looked classy in a white monokini, on the other hand, she rocked the bold look in a black bikini.

In one of the pictures, she can also be seen donning a yellow and pink bikini with bright lips.

A few days ago, Deepika had shared pictures from an underwater photoshoot, in which she turned muse in an orange monokini.

"Sometimes, the safest place to be is underwater," she captioned the photos.

Deepika's latest venture 'Gehraiayaan' starred Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa alongside her. The film revolved around the changing dynamics and complexities of modern relationships.

The film, which released on Amazon Prime, received mixed reviews from the masses. While some appreciated it for showing relationships in a new light, others slammed it for having a poor storyline.

Prior to Gehraiyaan, Deepika also appeared for a cameo alongside husband Ranveer Singh in '83. She played the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi in the sports drama.

Deepika will be next seen in 'Pathan' with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She will also star alongside Hrithik Roshan in the highly-anticipated 'Fighter'.

Besides, a remake of 'The Intern' is also on cards for Deepika. The actress will also be playing the character of Draupadi in Madhu Mantena's mythological drama, based on the epic Mahabharata.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 11:40 AM IST