In Pics: Saree-clad Alia Bhatt rocks the retro look during 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' promotions

On Monday, Alia Bhatt stepped out in yet another white saree for promoting her much-anticipated upcoming film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

The actress, who has been draping only white sarees during the promotions, struck her iconic pose from the film by folding her hands in front of a red vintage car.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Promotions have been on full swing for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', the release of which has been postponed numerous times now due to the pandemic.

The film was even screened at the Berlin Film Festival recently.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' tells the tale a young girl named Ganga who becomes Gangubai, a madame in the red light area of Kamathipura. It is loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' written by Hussain Zaidi.

"It is a story of a woman who was trapped into being a sex worker and how she fought. How she fought for dignity for women, how she fought for the girls in the brothels to be accepted in mainstream society," Bhansali said.

The film also stars Ajay Devgn and Shantanu Maheshwari in key roles. While Ajay will be seen essaying the role of Rahim Lala, Shantanu willbe playing Alia's love interest in the film.

Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), the film is all set to release theatrically on February 25.

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 04:00 PM IST