In Pics: Sara Ali Khan's quirky bag of 'Unicorn Tears' steals the show at Ibrahim's birthday bash

Actress Sara Ali Khan on the occasion of her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan's birthday on Friday arrived in style at the bash held at their apartment in Fortune Heights, Bandra.
While Ibrahim sported his “Birthday King” jacket, Sara accessorised her party look with a “Unicorn Tears” sling bag in the shape of a sipper.
The birthday bash was also attended by Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjani Dhawan, Alaya Furniturewala, Aaishvary Thackeray, and Ahan Shetty among others.
Earlier, Sara penned a hilarious note on Instagram where she calls Ibrahim Iggy Potter.
Sara posted a slew of photos on Instagram featuring the brother-sister duo, and a few throwback pictures from their childhood and vacations.
"Happy Birthday Iggy Potter. I promise to always make you the best coffee, stalk you to come with me to the beach, feed you with pyaar, irritate you always, force you to pose even as a new born, ensure you to countless swimming laps, make you lose at badminton, be the worst google maps navigator and tell the best knock knock jokes," Sara wrote alongside the images.
The 'Coolie No. 1' actor also shared a special boomerang video, in which a massive football-themed cake can be seen, designed in the colours of English Premier League club, Chelsea.
Sara will next be seen in "Atrangi Re", co-starring Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Nimrat Kaur, and directed by Aanand L. Rai.
"Atrangi Re" is written by Himanshu Sharma and is billed as a cross-cultural love story.
