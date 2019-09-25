Bollywood

In Pics: Sara Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kartik Aaryan, and other B-town celebs

By FPJ Web Desk

Check out the pictures of Priyanka Chopra from her promotions of 'The Sky Is Pink'.

From Kartik Aaryan to Sara Ali Khan b towners headed toward their gym on Wednesday morning. Many celebrities were spotted around the city at salons and production houses. Priyanka Chopra who is in town now a days snapped during the promotions of her upcoming film 'The Sky Is Pink' was seen in an elegant Black ensemble .   

Priyanka Chopra at her movie 'The Sky Is Pink' promotion
Deepika Padukone returns from Paris Fashion Week
Kartik Aryna spotted at ithinkfitness Gym 
Sara Ali Khan clicked by paps after gym visit
Amrita Arora at Kitchen Garden in Bandra
Ileana D'cruz at Matrix office
John Abraham snapped in Bandra
Photos by Viral Bhayani

