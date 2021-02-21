In Pics: Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Vijay Deverakonda and others join Manish Malhotra for a 'perfect Saturday night'

Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra Saturday hosted a party at his residence in Bandra and it was attended by young stars of Bollywood like Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra, film director Karan Johar and south star Vijay Deverakonda.
While Sara was seen dressed in a white short dress, Kiara paired a white corset top with a blazer and neon green pants. Rakul donned a blue mini dress while Karan and Manish sported the classic black coloured ensembles.
The celebrities were captured by the shutterbugs as they arrived for the bash.
Check out the pictures here:
The 54-year-old celebrity designer also took to Instagram and shared a candid picture that features Sara Ali Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet Singh, alongside Karan Johar.
The picture sees Sara sitting on a couch as Kiara and Parineeti sat along, while Manish is seen posing with the girls and Karan who stood at the back of the couch.
The celebs are seen cherishing the weekend with a small get-together with their friends.
Terming it a perfect night, Malhotra captioned the post as, "The perfect Saturday night, adding (lovestruck emotions)."
The 'De De Pyaar De' star also left two red heart emoticons over the post.
Scores of fans chimed into the comments section and left fire emoticons.
The celebrity designer often hosts parties for his friends in the industry.
(With ANI inputs)