e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19: Maharashtra records 3,783 new cases, 56 deathsMaharashtra govt to issue ordinance to restore OBC reservation in local body polls
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 09:11 PM IST

In Pics: Sara Ali Khan attends screening of Radhika Madan's 'Shiddat'; Kiara Advani spotted at Dharma office

Sara and Radhika are reportedly the new BFFs in b-town. They recently enjoyed a vacation in Ladakh.
FPJ Web Desk
In Pics: Sara Ali Khan attends screening of Radhika Madan's 'Shiddat'; Kiara Advani spotted at Dharma office | Photos by Viral Bhayani

In Pics: Sara Ali Khan attends screening of Radhika Madan's 'Shiddat'; Kiara Advani spotted at Dharma office | Photos by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan on Wednesday attended the screenings of her friend, actress Radhika Madan's 'Shiddat'. Sara was spotted at the premiere with her mom Amrita Singh.

Sara and Radhika are reportedly the new BFFs in b-town. They recently enjoyed a vacation in Ladakh.

Actress Sushmita Sen, who recently wrapped up shooting for the second season of the series 'Aarya, was spotted by the paparazzi in Khar.

Meanwhile, 'Shershaah' actress Kiara Advani was spotted at the Dharma Prdouctions' office in Mumbai. Kiara on Wednesday received the Smita Patil Memorial Global Award for Best Actor this year post the success of 'Shershaah'.

Actors Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Vicky Kaushal were also captured by the shutterbugs in the city.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Photos by Viral Bhayani

ALSO READ

Photos: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, and baby Jeh have a family day out
Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 09:11 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal