In Pics: Sara Ali Khan attends screening of Radhika Madan's 'Shiddat'; Kiara Advani spotted at Dharma office

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan on Wednesday attended the screenings of her friend, actress Radhika Madan's 'Shiddat'. Sara was spotted at the premiere with her mom Amrita Singh.

Sara and Radhika are reportedly the new BFFs in b-town. They recently enjoyed a vacation in Ladakh.

Actress Sushmita Sen, who recently wrapped up shooting for the second season of the series 'Aarya, was spotted by the paparazzi in Khar.

Meanwhile, 'Shershaah' actress Kiara Advani was spotted at the Dharma Prdouctions' office in Mumbai. Kiara on Wednesday received the Smita Patil Memorial Global Award for Best Actor this year post the success of 'Shershaah'.

Actors Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Vicky Kaushal were also captured by the shutterbugs in the city.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 09:11 PM IST