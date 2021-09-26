In Pics: Salman Khan spotted at Mumbai airport; Anushka Sharma resumes work after returning from Dubai

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who was in Austria to shoot for the international leg of their upcoming movie 'Tiger 3', on Sunday arrived back in Mumbai. The actor was spotted by the paparazzi at the airport.

His 'Radhe' co-star Disha Patani was also seen at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. She arrived back in the bay with her close friend Krishna Shroff, sister of actor Tiger Shroff.

South star Yash and Anushka Sharma were also seen in the city.

Anushka, who recently landed in Mumbai after spending months abroad, was seen at an ad shoot.

Actress Sara Ali Khan was spotted in Juhu while Yami Gautam was seen outside Maddock Films' office in Santa Cruz.

Check out the pictures here:

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 07:31 PM IST