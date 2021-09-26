e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Single-day rise of 28,326 infections, 260 fatalities pushes India's COVID-19 tally to 3,36,52,745 cases, death toll to 4,46,918: Govt
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 07:30 PM IST

In Pics: Salman Khan spotted at Mumbai airport; Anushka Sharma resumes work after returning from Dubai

Actress Sara Ali Khan was spotted in Juhu while Yami Gautam was seen outside Maddock Films' office in Santa Cruz.
FPJ Web Desk
In Pics: Salman Khan spotted at Mumbai airport; Anushka Sharma resumes work after returning from Dubai | Photos by Viral Bhayani

In Pics: Salman Khan spotted at Mumbai airport; Anushka Sharma resumes work after returning from Dubai | Photos by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who was in Austria to shoot for the international leg of their upcoming movie 'Tiger 3', on Sunday arrived back in Mumbai. The actor was spotted by the paparazzi at the airport.

His 'Radhe' co-star Disha Patani was also seen at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. She arrived back in the bay with her close friend Krishna Shroff, sister of actor Tiger Shroff.

South star Yash and Anushka Sharma were also seen in the city.

Anushka, who recently landed in Mumbai after spending months abroad, was seen at an ad shoot.

Actress Sara Ali Khan was spotted in Juhu while Yami Gautam was seen outside Maddock Films' office in Santa Cruz.

Check out the pictures here:

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Photos by Viral Bhayani

ALSO READ

Priyanka Chopra has a funny reaction to sister Parineeti's sexy swimsuit pic from Maldives vacay
Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 07:31 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal