In Pics: Salman Khan receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was spotted at a vaccination centre in Mumbai's Dadar on Friday afternoon.

The actor received the second dose of the vaccine on Eid, today. He had received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in March.

In the pictures and video, Salman can be seen sporting a black T-shirt, jeans and a black cap. He can also be seen taking necessary precautions owning to the pandemic.

Check out the video here: