In Pics: Salman Khan receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was spotted at a vaccination centre in Mumbai's Dadar on Friday afternoon.
The actor received the second dose of the vaccine on Eid, today. He had received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in March.
In the pictures and video, Salman can be seen sporting a black T-shirt, jeans and a black cap. He can also be seen taking necessary precautions owning to the pandemic.
Check out the video here:
Reportedly, actor Sohail Khan was also spotted at the centre today.
A few days back, Arbaaz Khan and his 18-year-old son Arhaan Khan were also spotted outside Dadar vaccination centre.
Earlier today, superstar Rajinikanth also took his second dose of vaccine. His daughter had shared the picture on social media.
Meanwhile, Salman celebrated the occasion of Eid at home with his family today. In a recent media interaction, he had urged his fans not to gather outside his house or any other actor's house in wake of the pandemic.
On the work front, Salman is currently enjoying the success of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which released on May 13. Besides Salman, the film also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. Radhe released in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on May 13. In India, the film is available on Zee5 with Zee's pay per view service ZeePlex and all DTH operators.
Salman will be next seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Pooja Hegde, Kick 2 with Jacqueline Fernandez and Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif.