In Pics: Saira Banu arrives at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital to meet husband Dilip Kumar

Veteran actress Saira Banu was spotted by the paparazzi on Sunday, at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital where legendary actor Dilip Kumar is undergoing treatment.
Dilip Kumar was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the city hospital on Tuesday due to age-related medical issues.
The 98-year-old actor continues to remain stable and under observation, Saira Banu said on Saturday.
"Sahab is much better. We are still in the ICU. He is very stable and very well today. (Need) Prayers to get him out of here hale and hearty. Let us get out of the woods, we are still in the woods," Banu told PTI.
The 76-year-old veteran also thanked fans and well-wishers for their unending care and support for Kumar.
According to a hospital source, Kumar's breathlessness is also under control. However, he will continue to remain in the hospital for a day or two.
"His breathlessness seems to be under control. He is still being kept under observation (in ICU) that is what the family wants. Looking at his age and all they want to make sure he is problem free before he leaves from here," a hospital source told PTI.
The Hindi cinema veteran was admitted to the same hospital in June following episodes of breathlessness.
At the time, Kumar was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion -- a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs and underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure.
He was discharged after five days.
Kumar's career spans over five decades with hits like "Mughal-e-Azam", "Devdas", "Naya Daur", and "Ram Aur Shyam". His last big screen appearance was in the 1998 film "Qila".
(With inputs from PTI)
