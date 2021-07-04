In Pics: Saira Banu arrives at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital to meet husband Dilip Kumar

The 98-year-old actor continues to remain stable and under observation, Saira Banu said on Saturday.

"Sahab is much better. We are still in the ICU. He is very stable and very well today. (Need) Prayers to get him out of here hale and hearty. Let us get out of the woods, we are still in the woods," Banu told PTI.

The 76-year-old veteran also thanked fans and well-wishers for their unending care and support for Kumar.