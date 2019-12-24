In pics: Saiee Manjarekar celebrates 18th birthday with 'Dabangg 3' star cast

'Dabangg 3' debutante Saiee Manjarekar celebrated her 18th birthday with the cast of the film, along with family and friends, on Monday.

The birthday bash was a star-studded affair, attended by Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Iulia Vantur, Ayush Sharma, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Arbaaz Khan and his son Arhaan Khan, Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan Khan along with Saiee's parents, Mahesh and Medha Manjarekar.