In pics: Saiee Manjarekar celebrates 18th birthday with 'Dabangg 3' star cast

By Asian News International

'Dabangg 3' debutante Saiee Manjarekar celebrated her 18th birthday with the cast of the film, along with family and friends, on Monday.

The birthday bash was a star-studded affair, attended by Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Iulia Vantur, Ayush Sharma, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Arbaaz Khan and his son Arhaan Khan, Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan Khan along with Saiee's parents, Mahesh and Medha Manjarekar.

Birthday girl Saiee looked glamorous in black knee-length dress with kohl-rimmed eyes and matte lips.

Saiee Manjarekar at her birthday bash
Saiee Manjarekar at her birthday bash

Sonashi Sinha donned a classy black one-shoulder knee-length dress with smoky eyes and nude lips.

Romanian beauty Iulia Vantur added to the party's style quotient in short black blazer-style dress and light makeup with loosely curled hair.

Iulia Vantur at Saiee Manjarekar's birthday bash
Iulia Vantur at Saiee Manjarekar's birthday bash
Photos by Viral Bhayani

Salman Khan aka Chulbul Pandey was seen in a more casual avatar with a maroon T-shirt and his signature ripped denim. Just like Salman, Arbaaz Khan and other family members were captured in casual looks.

Arbaaz Khan at Saiee Manjarekar's birthday
Arbaaz Khan at Saiee Manjarekar's birthday
Arhaan Khan
Arhaan Khan
Aayush Sharma
Aayush Sharma
Photos by Viral Bhayani

'Dabangg 3' is turning out to be a big grosser and expected to join the Rs 100 crore club soon.

