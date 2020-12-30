In Pics: Rumoured lovebirds Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra jet-off to celebrate New Year 2021

The action superstar appeared on the comedy show with Kiara to promote their upcoming film ‘Laxmmi’.

When the host Kapil Sharma asked the actress about her plans to tie the knot, Kumar quipped, "Yeh badi Siddhanto wali ladki hai."

Both Sidharth and Kiara will be seen in “Shershaah” which is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra recipient army captain Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War of 1999. It is produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions and Shabbir Boxwala production and directed by Vishnuvardhan.

Besides that, Kiara will also be seen in "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" with Kartik Aaryan. The film is a follow-up of "Bhool Bhulaiyaa", directed by Priyadarshan and released in 2007. The original film was an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film "Manichitrathazhu".

On the other hand, Sidharth and South star Rashmika Mandanna will star in the upcoming espionage thriller, “Mission Majnu”.

Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, the film is based on India's most ambitious covert operation. It is inspired by real events set in the 1970s and is the story of India's most courageous mission in the heart of Pakistan that forever changed the relationship between the two nations. The film will go on floors February 2021.