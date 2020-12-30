In Pics: Rumoured lovebirds Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra jet-off to celebrate New Year 2021

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been rumoured to be dating for over a year now.
From attending each other’s birthdays to going on a romantic getaway, the duo has set tongues wagging with their multiple outings.
Following the same norm as last year, the duo was spotted at the Mumbai airport as they jetted off to celebrate New Year together.
Check out their pictures below.
Unlike the last time when they left for a safari in Africa, this time, the couple didn’t shy away from being clicked together.
Last month, Akshay Kumar added fuel to this hot topic with a cryptic statement on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.
The action superstar appeared on the comedy show with Kiara to promote their upcoming film ‘Laxmmi’.
When the host Kapil Sharma asked the actress about her plans to tie the knot, Kumar quipped, "Yeh badi Siddhanto wali ladki hai."
Both Sidharth and Kiara will be seen in “Shershaah” which is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra recipient army captain Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War of 1999. It is produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions and Shabbir Boxwala production and directed by Vishnuvardhan.
Besides that, Kiara will also be seen in "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" with Kartik Aaryan. The film is a follow-up of "Bhool Bhulaiyaa", directed by Priyadarshan and released in 2007. The original film was an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film "Manichitrathazhu".
On the other hand, Sidharth and South star Rashmika Mandanna will star in the upcoming espionage thriller, “Mission Majnu”.
Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, the film is based on India's most ambitious covert operation. It is inspired by real events set in the 1970s and is the story of India's most courageous mission in the heart of Pakistan that forever changed the relationship between the two nations. The film will go on floors February 2021.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)