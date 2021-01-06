In Pics: Rumoured lovebirds Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter spotted leaving Deepika's birthday bash hand-in-hand

Although Ananya and Ishaan have worked together only once, in Maqbool Khan directorial “Khaali Peeli”, the two young stars have often been spotted spending time along with mutual friends. Neither of them has commented on their relationship status.

Besides Ishaan and Ananya, Rakulpreet Singh, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain also visited the Maldives to welcome the new year.

According to reports, Khatter, who began filming with Panday in September, is now more than just a friend to his leading lady.

Ananya's upcoming films include an untitled Deepika Padukone co-starrer directed by Shakun Batra, and Puri Jagannadh's directorial with Vijay Deverakonda.

Meanwhile, Ishaan's projects are "Phone Bhoot", a horror-comedy, and "Pippa", a war drama.

In "Phone Bhoot", Ishaan shares screen-space with Katrina Kaif and Siddharth Chaturvedi.