In Pics: Rumoured lovebirds Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter spotted leaving Deepika's birthday bash hand-in-hand

Bollywood actors Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday, who are the latest addition to rumoured lovebirds of B-town, returned from Maldives after ringing in the new year at the scenic island tourist hub.
They were recently spotted at actress Deepika Padukone’s 35th birthday bash.
While Ananya arrived with Karan Johar, and Ishaan came in solo, the duo left the party together.
Check out the pictures below.
Earlier, the "Khaali Peeli" co-stars shared several pictures from their escapade and giving major travel goals to their fans.
Although Ananya and Ishaan have worked together only once, in Maqbool Khan directorial “Khaali Peeli”, the two young stars have often been spotted spending time along with mutual friends. Neither of them has commented on their relationship status.
Besides Ishaan and Ananya, Rakulpreet Singh, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain also visited the Maldives to welcome the new year.
According to reports, Khatter, who began filming with Panday in September, is now more than just a friend to his leading lady.
Ananya's upcoming films include an untitled Deepika Padukone co-starrer directed by Shakun Batra, and Puri Jagannadh's directorial with Vijay Deverakonda.
Meanwhile, Ishaan's projects are "Phone Bhoot", a horror-comedy, and "Pippa", a war drama.
In "Phone Bhoot", Ishaan shares screen-space with Katrina Kaif and Siddharth Chaturvedi.
