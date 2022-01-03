e-Paper Get App

Bollywood

Monday, January 03, 2022, 10:15 AM IST

In Pics: Rumoured lovebirds Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter return to Mumbai after romantic New Year vacay

Ananya was seen wearing an off-white sweatshirt paired with ripped blue denims.
FPJ Web Desk
Rumoured celebrity couple Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter, who had jetted off to Ranthambore National Park to ring in the New Year, returned to Mumbai after spending some quality time together.

Ananya was seen wearing an off-white sweatshirt paired with ripped blue denims. She accessorized her look with a pair of ankle boots, and a yellow shoulder bag.

On the other hand, Ishaan wore a brown tee-shirt, white trousers, and a black jacket, paired with a beanie and sunglasses.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

On Thursday night, Ananya took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself enjoying in the lap of nature.

Last year, the duo celebrated New Year in the Maldives. They were spotted at the Mumbai airport together while leaving for the getaway. Ananya and Ishaan co-starred in the 2020 movie 'Khaali Peeli'.

2021 was a difficult year for Ananya, after she was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with an alleged drug case involving superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

During this time, Ishaan offered support to his rumoured ladylove.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya is currently awaiting the release of two of her projects -- 'Liger' co-starring Vijay Deverakonda and 'Gehraiyaan', co-starring Deepika Padukone, Dhairya Karwa, and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

On the other hand, Ishaan will be next seen in the upcoming war drama 'Pippa' and 'Phone Bhoot' co-starring Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 10:15 AM IST
