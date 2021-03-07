In Pics: Rhea Kapoor shares romantic liplock with beau Karan Boolani, says 'Sunday can be a person too'

Bollywood veteran actor Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea took to her Instagram on Sunday to share mushy pictures with her boyfriend Karan Boolani.
In the pictures, the 'Veere Di Wedding' producer is seen kissing Boolani with her arms wrapped around his shoulder.
"Sunday can be a person too. 636 Sundays later..." she wrote in the caption.
Check it out here:
Rhea Kapoor recently celebrated her 34th birthday.
Taking a walk down the memory lane, Anil Kapoor on Friday marked his daughter's birthday by digging out a priceless throwback picture and a heartwarming note.
The 'Mr. India' star took to Instagram to share an old picture from the family album that features him with his two daughters.
The picture, which looks like a blast from the past showcases a younger Anil Kapoor from the 90s era, as he stands with his daughters Rhea and Sonam holding him from arms.
While the second and third picture are the solo snaps of the birthday girl where she is seen glamorously dressed up for a photo shoot.
Addressing her as his 'best daughter', the 'Tezaab' star penned a sweet birthday note for her.
"Happy Birthday, @rheakapoor ... I truly believe that this year is going to be the best year for you, both personally and professionally," he wrote in the caption.
Continuing with the wish, he wrote,"I'm so excited to see the roll out of all your passion projects which you've been working so hard on, and I couldn't be more proud of you... You're my favourite chef, kickass creative producer, uber-talented stylist and the best daughter... You fill our home with love, joy and light ... love you!!"
Sonam Kapoor had also extended birthday wish to her sister on her special day.
Sonam Kapoor penned down a heartfelt message for her sister Rhea Kapoor on the occasion of her 34th birthday.
The 'Neerja' actor took to her Instagram handle on Friday and shared some glam and goofy pictures with her sister Rhea, wishing her on the occasion.
Lamenting over the fact that she was away from her sister on her birthday, Sonam wrote, "Happy happy birthday to my soulmate/bestfriend/sister @rheakapoor , first birthday I've missed because of this ridiculous time. I love you so much and miss you more."
She added, "No one comes close to your smarts, empathy and capacity for giving and love. To always being partners and sisters "Even our phrasin' Sounds like it's coming from one Nobody's sweating When we're dueting Cause we're having such fun."
The pictures that Sonam shared showed the two sisters enjoying each other's company. The first one featured the two fashion-forward sisters posing stylishly with intense expressions on their faces as they gaze into the camera. In the second picture, they can be seen posing for a photoshoot, with wide smiles on their faces as they stand with their hands wrapped around each other.
While the third picture is a selfie of the two sisters draped in traditional attires, the fourth one shows a glamorously dressed-up Rhea sitting on a bed. The last picture of the duo is a frame of both the sisters dancing together while a DJ plays music beside them.
(With agency inputs)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)