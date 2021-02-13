In Pics: Rhea Chakraborty honours Sushant's memory by wearing a NASA t-shirt - here's what it reads

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, who spoke loud and clear with her 'Roses Are Red: Smash The Patriarchy' t-shirt on the day of her arrest, is back with another, but this time to honour her late boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rhea was seen leaving her gym on Saturday wearing a NASA t-shirt which read, “For the benefit of all human kind.”

The t-shirt is by H&M and costs Rs 799.