In Pics: Rhea Chakraborty honours Sushant's memory by wearing a NASA t-shirt - here's what it reads

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, who spoke loud and clear with her 'Roses Are Red: Smash The Patriarchy' t-shirt on the day of her arrest, is back with another, but this time to honour her late boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Rhea was seen leaving her gym on Saturday wearing a NASA t-shirt which read, “For the benefit of all human kind.”
The t-shirt is by H&M and costs Rs 799.
For those unversed, Rajput had enrolled at Delhi Technical University (DTU) in 2003, which was then known as Delhi College of Engineering, but left the course to pursue his showbiz dreams.
Even after leaving the four-year degree course, he remained fascinated with science and had a deep interest in astronomy.
As part of his research for the film "Chanda Mama Door Ke", he also visited the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in 2017.
Rajput had stayed in NASA to train for his role as an astronaut for the film, which was eventually shelved.
The actor also owned a Meade 14" LX600 telescope.
"I always wanted to go to NASA, I stayed there and did everything an astronaut is supposed to do. I am going to make sure to do my best so that I don't disappoint you," Sushant had told IANS.
Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14 last year. Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on September 8 as part of the probe, and granted bail after a month on October 7.
She will soon be seen in the suspense drama "Chehre" alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. The Rumi Jaffery directorial also features Siddhanth Kapoor, Krystle Dsouza, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor.