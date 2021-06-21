In Pics: Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities including Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde and Randhir Kapoor among others were spotted in Mumbai recently.

With the lockdown rules easing out, Bollywood hunks, including Ranbir, Arjun, Tiger Shroff, Ibrahim Ali Khan, enjoyed Sunday evening with a friendly game of football. Interestingly, Tiger's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani was also spotted with the boys.

Ranbir and Arjun were spotted stretching and running on the field whereas Disha and Tiger were seen interacting with a few players.

Tiger wore a pair of joggers with ganji and Disha was seen wearing a black cropped sweatshirt with black shorts.

Ranbir looked his handsome self in a black T-shirt. He also donned a bandana cap.

Arjun was also dressed in all-black attire. He paired his look with neon coloured stud shoes.

Actor Ranveer Singh resumed work in Mumbai on Monday. The 'Padmaavat' star was spotted arriving on the sets of his upcoming project. The actor donned a yellow hoodie paired with red track pants. He was also sporting a hat with a face mask.

Malaika Arora kept it casual as she began the new week. She was spotted in a black T-shirt as she took her pet dog for a walk.

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor, who recently recovered from coronavirus, was also spotted in the city.

On the other hand, Pooja Hegde, Janhvi Kapoor and Natasa Stankovic were all smiles for the camera as they got papped in the city.

Have a look at their pictures here: