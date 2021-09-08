In Pics: Ranveer Singh attends star-studded launch party of 'RC 15', his double ponytails steal the show

Bollywood's livewire Ranveer Singh on Wednesday flew to Hyderabad to attend the launch of actors Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's upcoming film. The launch party of the much-anticipated film, tentatively called 'RC 15', was a star studded affair with filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli and megastar Chiranjeevi in attendance. However, it was Singh's hairstyle that grabbed everyone's attention.

For the mahurat event, the star known for his bold sartorial choices, opted for a dark blue suit. He ditched the shirt and decided to flaunt his bare chest in the formal attire. Ranveer Singh added the Ranveer Singh touch to his look by tying his long tresses into a double ponytail.

In a string of pictures, Ranveer is seen talking to Ram. In other images, the 'Padmaavat' star is seen posing with the cast of the film.

What caught the eye at the grand launch was Ranveer's double ponytail look, which has gone viral on social media.

Speaking of the film, 'RC 15' reportedly also features Anjali, Jayaram, Naveen Chandra and Sunil. Dil Raju is co-producing the film under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

In the poster, apart from Shankar, Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, Dil Raju, Sunil, Anjali, Naveen Chandra, Jayaram, and other cast members can be seen. Thaman S, Jani Master, and others can be seen as part of the crew.

S Thirunavukkarasu, Sai Madhav Burra, Harshith Reddy, Ramakrishna, Monika Nigotre, Ramajogayya Sastry, Ananta Sriram, and Narasimharao N form the rest of the team of #RC15.

Ram Charan's team took to Twitter and posted a glimpse of the film's clap shot delivered by megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela.

The forthcoming movie marks the second collaboration of Kiara and Ram. The two had earlier collaborated for the Telugu action movie 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama', which had released in 2019.

Tentatively titled 'RC 15', the upcoming movie marks the 15th film in Ram Charan's career. It is also Dil Raju's 50th production venture. Reportedly, S Thaman has been roped in to score the music for the film.

'RC 15' will release in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

On a related note, Ranveer is also collaborating with Shankar for 'Anniyan' remake, which is expected to go on the floors soon.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 04:33 PM IST