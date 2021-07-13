In Pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia jet off to Delhi for Luv Ranjan's next

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor were spotted at the Mumbai airport, on Tuesday, as they jetted off to Delhi to shoot for their upcoming film.
Veteran actress Dimpla Kapadia- who was recently seen in Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet', and Boney Kapoor were also seen at the airport.
While Ranbir was seen an all black casual outfit, Shraddha opted for a multi-colour midi dress and heels.
Check out the pictures from the airport here:
The much awaited film being Directed by Luv Ranjan starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will release on Holi, 18th March 2022.
The shooting of the yet untitled Rom-Com commenced this January in Delhi. Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have been paired together for the first time in this film. Since the announcement of the yet-untitled film, the fans have been going gaga over seeing this new Romantic pairing. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor.
Luv, best known for films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama series and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, is for the first time collaborating with Ranbir and Shraddha.
The film is Produced by Luv Ranjan & Ankur Garg and presented by Gulshan Kumar & Bhushan Kumar.
