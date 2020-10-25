In Pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu and Riddhima attend Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan's birthday bash

Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen threw a birthday bash for their mother Soni Razdan on Sunday and it was attended by the entire Kapoor clan.
Alia's beau Ranbir, his mother Neetu and sister Riddhima Sahni attended the intimate birthday party. The inside pictures of the same were shared by the stars on Instagram.
Check them out here:
According to reports, Ranbir and Alia have been living together since the COVID-19 lockdown.
On the film front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen sharing screen space in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra', which also features Amitabh Bachchan.
Kapoor will also be seen in 'Shamshera', alongside Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)