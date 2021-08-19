In Pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal and other Bollywood celebs spotted in Mumbai

Advertisement

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Mouni Roy, who will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's much-anticipated sci-fi film 'Brahmastra', were spotted at a dubbing studio in Mumbai, on Thursday.

Also featuring Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan, the upcoming fantasy-adventure is billed as a three-film series. The first part will see Kapoor play Shiva, a man with special powers.

The long in the making project also features megastar Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

The film, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios, will release in five languages -- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

'Brahmastra' was earlier scheduled to release in December 2019 but was pushed to summer 2020, as Mukherji had said he needed more time in order to get the film's VFX right.

In February last year, the team announced a December 2020 release, but the film was further delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone was spotted at the Maddock Films' office in the city.

She will be seen next in Shakun Batra's yet-to-be-titled film, '83', 'Fighter', 'Sanki', 'Pathan', and 'K', which is the Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 hit Hollywood film 'The Intern', and will also feature megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar were captured by the paparazzi at Bandra's Mehboob Studio.

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kangana Ranaut, Shriya Saran, Shraddha Kapoor and others were also spotted on Thursday.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 08:36 PM IST