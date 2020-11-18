Bollywood

Updated on

In Pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora and others captured by shutterbugs in Mumbai

By FPJ Web Desk

On Wednesday, Ranbir Kapoor, who's been shooting for Ayan Mukerjee's sci-fi trilogy 'Brahmastra' was spotted at the airport.

In Pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora and others captured by shutterbugs in Mumbai
In Pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora and others captured by shutterbugs in Mumbai

On Wednesday, Ranbir Kapoor, who's been shooting for Ayan Mukerjee's sci-fi trilogy 'Brahmastra' was spotted at the airport.

Ranbir Kapoor at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday
Ranbir Kapoor at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday
Photos by Viral Bhayani
In Pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora and others captured by shutterbugs in Mumbai

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and director Shakun Batra were spotted in Bandra where they're shooting for their upcoming next, which also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi is pivotal roles.

Deepika Padukone and director at shooting Bandra
Deepika Padukone and director at shooting Bandra
Photos by Viral Bhayani
In Pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora and others captured by shutterbugs in Mumbai
Shakun Batra
Shakun Batra

Malaika Arora, who had headed to the Dharmashala last week with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, best friend Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan with son Taimur, returned to Mumbai on Wednesday.

She was spotted at the airport in an all black ensemble.

Saif and Arjun are shooting for their horror-comedy 'Bhoot Police' in the hills.

In Pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora and others captured by shutterbugs in Mumbai
Photos by Viral Bhayani
In Pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora and others captured by shutterbugs in Mumbai

Tiger Shroff, Alaya F, Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur and Sunny Singh were among the other Bollywood celebrities who were spotted in town.

Check out the pictures here:

In Pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora and others captured by shutterbugs in Mumbai
Photos by Viral Bhayani
Siddharth Malhotra snapped at airport
Siddharth Malhotra snapped at airport
Urvashi Rautela
Urvashi Rautela
Shamita Shetty Snapped In Juhu
Shamita Shetty Snapped In Juhu
Nupur Sanon with her dog at a pet clinic in Khar
Nupur Sanon with her dog at a pet clinic in Khar
Sunny Singh at a gym in Juhu
Sunny Singh at a gym in Juhu
Tiger Shroff snapped at Avidesh studio in Juhu
Tiger Shroff snapped at Avidesh studio in Juhu
@sakshimalikk jetted off to Maldives with beau @santulkatahra
@sakshimalikk jetted off to Maldives with beau @santulkatahra
Photos by Viral Bhayani
Karishma Tanna spotted in Bandra
Karishma Tanna spotted in Bandra
Actress Adah Sharma at Auxilium School, Bandra
Actress Adah Sharma at Auxilium School, Bandra
Anupria Goenka
Anupria Goenka
Photos by Viral Bhayani

(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in