In Pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora and others captured by shutterbugs in Mumbai

On Wednesday, Ranbir Kapoor, who's been shooting for Ayan Mukerjee's sci-fi trilogy 'Brahmastra' was spotted at the airport.
Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and director Shakun Batra were spotted in Bandra where they're shooting for their upcoming next, which also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi is pivotal roles.
Malaika Arora, who had headed to the Dharmashala last week with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, best friend Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan with son Taimur, returned to Mumbai on Wednesday.
She was spotted at the airport in an all black ensemble.
Saif and Arjun are shooting for their horror-comedy 'Bhoot Police' in the hills.
Tiger Shroff, Alaya F, Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur and Sunny Singh were among the other Bollywood celebrities who were spotted in town.
Check out the pictures here:
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)