In Pics: Ranbir, Alia visit Krishna Raj bungalow site; Kartik Aaryan arrives at 'Freddy' wrap-up party with Ekta Kapoor

After celebrating his 39th birthday at a beautiful resort near Jawai Dam in Rajasthan, Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday.

A day after they arrived back in the bay, the lovebirds were spotted at the under construction site of Krishna Raj bungalow. Ranbir's mother Neetu was also seen at the site with them.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Photos by Viral Bhayani

The much-awaited romantic thriller 'Freddy', starring actors Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F in the lead roles, wrapped up its shooting on Thursday. Kartik, Ekta Kapoor, Ramesh Taurani and others arrived for the film's wrap-up party in Bandra.

Advertisement

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan and Yami Gautam were among the other stars who were spotted in Mumbai.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Photos by Viral Bhayani

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 09:22 PM IST