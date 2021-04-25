In Pics: Ranbir-Alia and Tiger-Disha arrive in Mumbai after their Maldives 'baecation' amid COVID-19 pandemic

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, who jetted off to the Maldives amid the ongoing 15-day lockdown in Maharashtra, were spotted at the airport on Sunday as they arrived back in Mumbai.
Minutes after rumoured couple Disha and Tiger strolled past the paparazzi, Ranbir and Alia were also seen at the Mumbai airport.
While Disha was seen flaunting her envious curves in a pink sports bra and distress jeans, Alia opted for a white t-shirt and blue shorts with a camouflage print jacket.
Meanwhile Ranbir was seen sporting his signature look - a round neck t-shirt with denims and a cap. Tiger flaunted his tanned body in a blue vest.
On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will co-star in Ayan Mukerji's ambitious adventure 'Brahmastra', co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.
Meanwhile, Disha awaits the release of the Salman Khan-starrer Radhe. The film also has Randeep Hooda in the cast and is directed by Prabhudheva.
On the other hand, Tiger has some interesting films lined up including Ganapath and Heropanti 2.
