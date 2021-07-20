Bollywood

Updated on

In Pics: Raj Kundra remanded in police custody till July 23 in porn racket case

By FPJ Web Desk

Businessman raj Kundra, who was arrested in a case related to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps, was remanded in police custody till July 23.

In Pics: Raj Kundra remanded in police custody till July 23 in porn racket case
In Pics: Raj Kundra remanded in police custody till July 23 in porn racket case
Photos by Viral Bhayani

Businessman Raj Kundra, who was arrested in a case related to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps, was remanded in police custody till July 23.

After the hearing at Mumbai's Esplanade court, Kundra was brought to Property Cell, Byculla Police Quarter.

Raj Kundra at Property Cell, Byculla Police Quaters, Mumbai.
Raj Kundra at Property Cell, Byculla Police Quaters, Mumbai.
Photos by Viral Bhayani
In Pics: Raj Kundra remanded in police custody till July 23 in porn racket case
In Pics: Raj Kundra remanded in police custody till July 23 in porn racket case
In Pics: Raj Kundra remanded in police custody till July 23 in porn racket case
In Pics: Raj Kundra remanded in police custody till July 23 in porn racket case
Raj Kundra at Byculla Police Quaters
Raj Kundra at Byculla Police Quaters
In Pics: Raj Kundra remanded in police custody till July 23 in porn racket case
Raj Kundra at Property Cell, Byculla Police Quaters, Mumbai.
Raj Kundra at Property Cell, Byculla Police Quaters, Mumbai.
In Pics: Raj Kundra remanded in police custody till July 23 in porn racket case
Photos by Viral Bhayani

Kundra, the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested Monday night by the city police's crime branch after being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

The police, while seeking maximum custody of Kundra, told a magistrate's court that the 45-year-old businessman was economically gaining by making and selling pornographic material.

The police said they have seized Kundra's mobile phone and its contents need to be scrutinised and also his business dealings and transactions have to be looked into.

Apart from Kundra, the police also produced before the court another accused, Ryan Thorpe, who too was arrested in the case on Monday.

He was also remanded in police custody till July 23.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in