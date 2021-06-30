In Pics: Raj Kaushal’s doting dad moments with son Vir and daughter Tara

Filmmaker Raj Kaushal, who directed movies like "Shaadi Ka Laddoo" and "Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi", passed away early Wednesday morning following a heart attack, family friend and actor Rohit Roy said. He was in his 50s.
"He passed away today morning, at around 4.30 am at his home. He had a heart attack," Roy told PTI.
Kaushal was married to actor-TV presenter Mandira Bedi. The couple have two children, son Vir and daughter Tara.
Check out his doting dad moments with the two munchkins.
Kaushal's last directorial was the 2006 thriller, "Anthony Kaun Hai?", starring Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt. Apart from direction, Kaushal had also produced filmmaker Onir's 2005 acclaimed drama "My Brother. Nikhil", starring Sanjay Suri and Juhi Chawla.