In Pics: Priyanka-Nick, Jacqueline, Diana and other celebs attend Isha Ambani's early 'Holi Bash'

By FPJ Web Desk

Isha Ambani hosted a grand Holi party at her Worli residence. The celebration saw several high-profile B-town celebrities.

Images via Viral Bhayani

The festival of colours, Holi, is just around the corner and B-tow has already started celebrating the occasion. Isha Ambani Piramal recently hosted a Holi party and the celebration was graced by several Bollywood stars; including Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Diana Penty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Armaan Jain and Sonali Bendre amongst the others.

Although Holi is on 10th march 2020, Isha Ambani decided to throw a Holi part a few days in advance at her Worli residence. In addition to the other stars, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were also present at the grand celebration. This will be the first time that Jonas will be celebrating this festival in India. Priyanka's mom, Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra were also present at the occasion.

Isha was spotted wearing a white, pink and yellow maxi dress. She accentuated her look with a half bun and minimal makeup and ditched the accessories. Her brother Akash was seen wearing a rainbow-hued t-shirt with jeans, while her bhabhi, Shloka Mehta Ambani donned a colourful crop top paired with a palazzo.

Checkout some pictures from the bash:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Isha Ambani Piramal
Vicky Kaushal
Katrina Kaif
Shloka Mehta Ambani
Diana Penty
Nita Ambani
Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra
Aakash Ambani
Jacqueline Fernandez
Siddharth Chopra
Sonali Bendre
