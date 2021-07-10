In Pics: Priyanka Chopra copies Gigi Hadid’s iconic runway dress worth nearly Rs 60,000

In 2020, supermodel Gigi Hadid made history on the runway as she sashayed in style wearing French fashion label Jacquemus. Not to mention, it was also the time she was pregnant with her daughter Khai.
The moment has been considered as iconic in the fashion world, for the magic Gigi created on the ramp with her charismatic look, and a hair flip that left the audience and her fans awestruck.
A year and a half later, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has copied the look by wearing the same dress for a visit at her NYC restaurant Sona.
Sharing pictures on Instagram, the former Miss World wrote, “Timeless India all within the heart of New York City. So much love for @sonanewyork.”
The cost for this asymmetrical long dress is USD 800, which comes around Rs 60,000.
Check out the pictures below.
Earlier this year, Priyanka announced her own restaurant in New York, which offers Indian cuisine for foodies.
The actress says she poured her love for Indian food into this restaurant and has named it Sona.
Chopra Jonas said the kitchen will be helmed by chef Hari Nayak and also thanked her partners, restaurateur Maneesh Goyal and David Rabin.
On the work front, Priyanka has an interesting lineup of projects in the pipeline including- the spy series 'Citadel', 'Text for You', 'Matrix 4'. She will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, which she will co-produce and feature in.
She was last seen in 'The White Tiger' co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav in lead roles. As of yet, she has not announced any Bollywood project.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)