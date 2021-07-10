In Pics: Priyanka Chopra copies Gigi Hadid’s iconic runway dress worth nearly Rs 60,000

In 2020, supermodel Gigi Hadid made history on the runway as she sashayed in style wearing French fashion label Jacquemus. Not to mention, it was also the time she was pregnant with her daughter Khai.

The moment has been considered as iconic in the fashion world, for the magic Gigi created on the ramp with her charismatic look, and a hair flip that left the audience and her fans awestruck.

A year and a half later, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has copied the look by wearing the same dress for a visit at her NYC restaurant Sona.

Sharing pictures on Instagram, the former Miss World wrote, “Timeless India all within the heart of New York City. So much love for @sonanewyork.”

The cost for this asymmetrical long dress is USD 800, which comes around Rs 60,000.

Check out the pictures below.