In Pics: Priyanka Chopra celebrates Holi 2021 with Nick Jonas and his parents in London

Priyanka Chopra on Monday took time out from her busy schedule and celebrated the festival of colours with her husband Nick Jonas and his parents.

The 'Baywatch' actor took to Instagram and shared pictures of the Jonas family celebrating Holi.

She captioned the post as, "Holi, the festival of colours is one of my favourites. Hope we can all celebrate it with our loved ones, but in our HOMES! #HappyHoli everyone."