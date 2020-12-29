In Pics: Power couples Ranveer-Deepika, Ranbir-Alia jet-off for New Year vacay

Bollywood celebs are jetting off to unknown destinations to celebrate New Year, given the night curfew imposed in Maharashtra.
Star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning. The duo twinned their flight couture with beige ensembles.
2020 has been rough year for Padukone, after her name cropped up in the alleged Bollywood drug nexus while probing the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Clearly, a vacation can help rejuvenate before heading into the New Year.
On work front, Ranveer will next star in "83", as the iconic Kapil Dev, who captained India's first-ever cricket World Cup victory campaign in 1983. The actor will also reprise his role of Sangram Bhalerao 'Simmba' in Shetty's upcoming cop action drama, "Sooryavanshi", which stars Akshay Kumar as ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi.
Later, he reunites with Shetty to adapt Shakespearean comedy for the Bollywood screen. Titled "Cirkus", their new collaboration is an adaptation of William Shakespeare's play "The Comedy of Errors", with Ranveer essaying a double role.
Meanwhile, Deepika is awaiting the release of the cricket drama 83, and is also working in director Shakun Batra's untitled next film.
The other couple that was spotted at the airport was Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The lovebirds were accompanied by the former’s mother Neetu Kapoor, who recovered from COVID-19 recently.
Also commuting were Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who came with her husband and daughter.
Ranbir has also been MIA from the screen space. Not to mention, his father and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor also passed away earlier this year.
The family is escaping tinsel town for a much-needed quality time.
Recently, Kapoor got candid about his wedding plans, hoping it to happen in 2021.
Ranbir said, “It would have already been sealed if the pandemic had not entered our lives but I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon.”
On work front, Ranbir and Alia will together be seen in the upcoming film "Brahmastra", directed by Ayan Mukerji, who called the shots on the Ranbir Kapoor hits "Wake Up Sid" (2009) and "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani" (2013) before this. The film is touted as the first of an ambitious superhero action trilogy, and it also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.
Besides that, he will also be seen in "Shamshera" co-starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Karan Malhotra, the film stars Kapoor in a double role.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)