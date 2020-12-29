In Pics: Power couples Ranveer-Deepika, Ranbir-Alia jet-off for New Year vacay

Later, he reunites with Shetty to adapt Shakespearean comedy for the Bollywood screen. Titled "Cirkus", their new collaboration is an adaptation of William Shakespeare's play "The Comedy of Errors", with Ranveer essaying a double role.

Meanwhile, Deepika is awaiting the release of the cricket drama 83, and is also working in director Shakun Batra's untitled next film.

The other couple that was spotted at the airport was Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The lovebirds were accompanied by the former’s mother Neetu Kapoor, who recovered from COVID-19 recently.