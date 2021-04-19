In Pics: Post COVID-19 recovery, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt leave for Maldives amid Mumbai lockdown

Bhatt, who had been battling Covid-19 over the past weeks, tested negative last week.

The actress was busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Gangubai Kathiawadi" when she fell sick.

Incidentally, her rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor also contracted the virus around the same time, and went into isolation.

Alia and Ranbir will co-star in Ayan Mukerji's ambitious adventure "Brahmastra", co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

She also has "Baahubali" director SS Rajamouli's "RRR" coming up with Ram Charan, NTR Jr, and Ajay Devgn, besides Karan Johar's multi-starrer "Takht".

Alia is all set to turn producer, too, with the self-starring "Darlings", a mother-daughter drama also featuring Shefali Shah. Alia co-produces the film with Shah Rukh Khan.

Ranbir's next release is "Shamshera". The Karan Malhotra film is an action drama co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, and is produced by Yash Raj Films.