In Pics: Poonam Pandey ditches her bra as she steps out for lunch in Mumbai

Recently, the actress-model recently shot for an upcoming music video with baby sharks.

Poonam said she shot for the video despite always fearing sharks.

"This was possibly one of the most difficult shoots I have ever done. We shot over four days and every day I had to sit in the water for hours. I have always feared sharks and in this tank there were a lot of baby sharks," Poonam said.

In the video, Poonam is dressed in a black monokini as she dances in the shark tank and lip-syncs the lyrics under water.

"I had to be underwater and lip-sync the song. It was supremely difficult. I used to shiver and this has to be the craziest shoot that I have ever done. I hope people like it," she said.