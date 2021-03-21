In Pics: Pooja Hegde, Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Hina Khan grace the ramp at FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week 2021

The fifth and the last day of the digital Lakme Fashion Week 2021 fashion extravaganza kicked off on Sunday evening with actresses Hina Khan, Pooja Hegde, Ahana Kumra, Lara Dutta Bhupathi and others walking the ramp for ace designers as showstoppers.

While Pooja looked stunning in a silver-sequenced lehenga, Hina Khan walked the ramp wearing a black ensemble.

Check out the pictures here: