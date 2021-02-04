Bollywood

In Pics: Padmini Kolhapure's son Priyaank Sharma all set to tie the knot with Karim Morani's daughter Shaza

By FPJ Web Desk

Veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure's son Priyaank Sharma is all set to tie the knot with film producer Karim Morani's daughter Shaza.

Veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure's son Priyaank Sharma is all set to tie the knot with film producer Karim Morani's daughter Shaza. On Thursday, the actress was spotted outside Morani's residence with her son and husband.

The loverbirds, who have been in a relationship for more than 10 years, are tying the knot today (February 4, 2021). They reportedly got engaged in December, last year.

Looks like the preparations of the ceremony are in full swing as Kolhapure was spotted arriving at the bride's residence in Juhu with the groom and her husband.

Paparazzi stationed outside the house also spotted decorators and staff members coming in with heavy packages.

Check out the pictures here:

The much-in-love couple reportedly applied for a court marriage last month.

