Bollywood

Updated on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 08:44 PM IST

In Pics: Nora Fatehi, Kangana Ranaut, Tanishaa Mukerji and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities including Kangana Rnaaut, Sonu Nigam, Nora Fatehi, Tanishaa Mukerji and others were spotted in Mumbai
FPJ Web Desk
Photos by Viral Bhayani

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Several Bollywood celebrities including Kangana Rnaaut, Sonu Nigam, Nora Fatehi, Tanishaa Mukerji and others were spotted in Mumbai on Monday.

While some celebs were spotted at Mumbai airport, others got snapped at different locations in the city as they stepped out for their personal and professional work.

Nora, who recently recovered from COVID-19, was spotted in Bandra. She wore a blue kurta and off-white plazo. The actress also took off her mask and posed for the shutterbugs.

On the other hand, Kangana, who returned to the city after spending time at Sadhguru ashram, got papped as she headed for her workout session.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Tanisha Mukherjee

Tanisha Mukherjee | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Anusha Dandekar

Anusha Dandekar | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sohail Khan

Sohail Khan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 08:44 PM IST
