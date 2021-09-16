In Pics: Nora Fatehi blesses Mumbai streets as she steps out wearing a sexy cut-out dress

Bollywood actress-dancer Nora Fatehi, who makes a fashion statement every time she steps out, set the temperature soaring on Thursday with her sexy cut-out dress.

The Moroccan beauty was captured by the paparazzi as she stepped out for an event in Mumbai. For the event, Nora picked a white figure-hugging dress with a plunging neckline. The 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' actress flaunted her envious curves in the risqué outfit which had cut-out details. She completed her look with a pair of white heels and golden jewellery.

For the make-up, she went for a smoky eye and nude lips.

Check out the pictures here:

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Nora Fatehi, who has established herself as one of the best dancers in Bollywood with hits such as 'Dilbar', 'O Saki Saki', 'Kamariya' and 'Garmi', was recently seen in the Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India.'

The film captures India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.

Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India' premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar on August 13, 2021. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Ammy Virk and Sharad Kelkar in key roles.

'Bhuj: The Pride of India' is inspired by the journey of Indian Air Force Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik and his attempt to rebuilt the IAF airbase with the help of 300 women from the local villages, during the India-Pakistan War of 1971.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 03:11 PM IST