In Pics: Newlyweds Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur return to Mumbai; netizens hail their ‘simplicity’

Actors Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Himachal Pradesh. The newlyweds returned to Mumbai and were spotted by the paparazzi at Mumbai airport.

Vikrant was seen wearing a simple white shirt with black trousers, while Sheetal wore an Indian ensemble in grey. She also flaunted her red chooda.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

As their pictures and videos surfaced online, netizens hailed the couple’s simplicity. Check out the comments below.

The couple got married in a traditional Hindu Marriage Ceremony on Friday, four days after they reportedly registered their marriage.

The "Haseen Dilruba" star took to Instagram and posted pictures of them from the ceremony. Massey wore a white sherwani and pastel pagdi while Thakur donned a red striped lehenga.

"Saat saalo ka ye safar ab saat janmo mein badal gaya (The journey of seven years has now turned to a journey of seven lifetimes). Thank you so much for being a part of our journey. Sheetal and Vikrant," the caption read.

On Sunday, Vikrant had treated his fans by sharing his Haldi pictures on Instagram. In the images, the newlyweds could be seen dressed in yellow and white outfits with their faces covered with Haldi (turmeric powder). The same post was also shared by Sheetal and she captioned it as, "Humari Haldi."

Massey, 37 and Thakur, 29, who began dating in 2015, have worked together in the Ekta Kapoor-backed series "Broken But Beautiful" (2018).

Massey tied the knot taking time off from his professional commitments as he was promoting his upcoming film "Love Hostel", scheduled to release on February 25.

As an actor, Thakur is also known for her work in films like "Chhappad Phaad Ke" and "Shukranu".

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 09:17 AM IST