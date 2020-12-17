In Pics: Newlywed Aditya Narayan, Shweta Agarwal all smiles as they pose for selfie during honeymoon in Srinagar

Singer Aditya Narayan and actress Shweta Agarwal, who tied the knot earlier this month in a big fat wedding ceremony, are currently honeymooning in Srinagar. The pictures from their honeymoon are currently going viral on the internet.
On Thursday, the singer took to his Instagram to share a sun-kissed selfie with his wife Shweta Agarwal and wrote, "Honeymoon begins! Visiting heaven on earth #Kashmir for the first time #IncredibleIndia."
In the pictures, they were seen wearing warm winter clothes and smiling ear to ear.
A restaurant in Srinagar, where the couple enjoyed a cup of Kahwa, also shared pictures of the couple.
Check it out here:
The lovebirds, who met on the sets of the 2010 horror film 'Shaapit', tied the knot on December 1.
Veteran singer Udit Narayan had recently revealed that his son Aditya and actress Shweta Agarwal were in a live-in relationship for 10 years before getting hitched.
On the work front, Aditya has sung some of the popular tracks in Bollywood, besides hosting reality shows. Meanwhile, Shweta has worked in a handful of south films alongside actors Prabhas and Kichcha Sudeep to name a few.
