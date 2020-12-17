In Pics: Newlywed Aditya Narayan, Shweta Agarwal all smiles as they pose for selfie during honeymoon in Srinagar

Singer Aditya Narayan and actress Shweta Agarwal, who tied the knot earlier this month in a big fat wedding ceremony, are currently honeymooning in Srinagar. The pictures from their honeymoon are currently going viral on the internet.

On Thursday, the singer took to his Instagram to share a sun-kissed selfie with his wife Shweta Agarwal and wrote, "Honeymoon begins! Visiting heaven on earth #Kashmir for the first time #IncredibleIndia."

In the pictures, they were seen wearing warm winter clothes and smiling ear to ear.