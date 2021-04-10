In Pics: Netizens are smitten by Mahima Chaudhry's ‘beautiful’ daughter Ariana

Popular 90s actress and model Mahima Chaudhry garnered fame when she was featured in a Pepsi commercial alongside Aamir Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
After working as a VJ, she got her first break in the 1997 film ‘Pardes’ which also starred Shah Rukh Khan. It was veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai who launched her in Bollywood. Chaudhry also went on to win a Filmfare award for best debut.
Now, 24 years later, Mahima's daughter Ariana is making headlines for her charismatic beauty she inherited from her mother.
On Friday night, Mahima and her baby girl made a rare appearance during an outing, following which they were photographed by the paparazzi.
As the pictures surfaced on social media, netizens were smitten by Ariana. Check out the comments below.
Mahima married architect businessman Bobby Mukherji in 2006 and separated in 2013. Ariana was born in 2007.
Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Mahima opened up about her two miscarriages and troubled marriage.
She said, “You obviously don’t tell your parents, you don’t tell your people because you feel ‘oh, this was one issue’ and then you stay back and then one more issue and then you stay back and then I also had a – I was also expecting another child and I had a miscarriage. And then I had another miscarriage, it was all because of you not being happy in that space.”
“Every time I wanted to go out and do an event, go out and do a show, I used to come drop my child at my mother’s home and then I stayed back two days and I used to feel I’m so much more comfortable here,” she added.
Mahima was last seen in the 2016 Bengali crime thriller 'Dark Chocolate' alongside Riya Sen.
The film is adaption of real life murder of Sheena Bora, daughter of media barons Indrani Mukherjea and Peter Mukherjea.
