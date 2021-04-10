In Pics: Netizens are smitten by Mahima Chaudhry's ‘beautiful’ daughter Ariana

Popular 90s actress and model Mahima Chaudhry garnered fame when she was featured in a Pepsi commercial alongside Aamir Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

After working as a VJ, she got her first break in the 1997 film ‘Pardes’ which also starred Shah Rukh Khan. It was veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai who launched her in Bollywood. Chaudhry also went on to win a Filmfare award for best debut.

Now, 24 years later, Mahima's daughter Ariana is making headlines for her charismatic beauty she inherited from her mother.

On Friday night, Mahima and her baby girl made a rare appearance during an outing, following which they were photographed by the paparazzi.

As the pictures surfaced on social media, netizens were smitten by Ariana. Check out the comments below.