In Pics: Neha Dhupia caught off-guard as bestie Soha Ali Khan and gal pals surprise her with baby shower

Actor Neha Dhupia, who is currently expecting her second child with actor Angad Bedi, was surprised by a baby shower by bestie Soha Ali Khan and other gal pals.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Neha wrote, “I had no idea today’s day would pan out like this … the sweetest “surprise” baby shower …. I have to say girls you caught your khufiya Dhupia totally off Guard… Followed by an evening with our favourite massis in the making. I love you all loads … agali baar surprise ke pehle thoda bata dena … here’s to the ones who made it and the ones we missed … all my love , always.”

“The sweetest surprise …. The warmest and most wonderful afternoon … honest confession I have never ever been surprised … never!!!! This one was worth the wait … baby mama loved it …. Uff!” she added in a subsequent post.

Neha married Angad Bedi in May 2018 and welcomed their daughter Mehr just a few months later. The couple is now expecting their second child.

On the work front, Neha will be seen playing the role of a pregnant cop Catherine Alvarez in the upcoming film, 'A Thursday', which features Yami Gautam in the lead role.

Taking to Instagram, Neha, on Tuesday, expressed her gratitude to the makers of the project for breaking the stereotypes.

"Bridging the gap between real and reel life. Thank you @behzu @rsvpmovies @ronnie.screwvala @pashanjal @bluemonkey_film @hasanainhooda for giving me all the support and believing in us... this ones for all the mamas in the making ... we make us strong," she wrote.

Alongside the note, she posted a few pictures of her look from the film. She can also be seen flaunting her baby bump.

After hearing about her pregnant cop role in the film, netizens lauded her and makers as well.

"More power to you Dhups," actor Soha Ali Khan commented.

"Salute to you super woman," singer Neeti Mohan wrote.

