In Pics: Naha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh kick start pre-wedding festivities with Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies

Singer Neha Kakkar, who's all set to tie the knot with beau Rohanpreet Singh on October 24, has kick-started the pre-wedding festivities and the pictures from Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies are currently going viral on the internet.

The Mehendi ceremony reportedly took place on Friday in Delhi. In the pictures, Neha is seen getting her Mehendi done wearing a black loungewear.

Check out the pictures here:

