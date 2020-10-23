In Pics: Naha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh kick start pre-wedding festivities with Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies

Singer Neha Kakkar, who's all set to tie the knot with beau Rohanpreet Singh on October 24, has kick-started the pre-wedding festivities and the pictures from Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies are currently going viral on the internet.
The Mehendi ceremony reportedly took place on Friday in Delhi. In the pictures, Neha is seen getting her Mehendi done wearing a black loungewear.
Check out the pictures here:
In another picture, which is doing the rounds of the internet, Neha and Rohanpreet are seen posing for a picture with their entourage. Thee picture is purportedly from their haldi ceremony.
Earlier this week, Neha shared images of a marriage proposal by rumoured beau Rohanpreet Singh, adding fuel to their wedding rumours.
Neha posted the photographs on her verified Instagram account. In the photos, Rohanpreet can be seen holding a read heart-shaped placard that reads: "Will you marry me?"
Neha smiles and hugs him in the photographs.
"The day He proposed to Me!! @rohanpreetsingh Life is more beautiful with You," Neha wrote, tagging his post with #NehuPreet and #NehuDaVyah.