Updated on: Monday, August 30, 2021, 08:55 PM IST

In Pics: Mouni Roy sets the mercury soaring as she steps out in Mumbai wearing backless midi dress

The printed midi dress had side slits and a tie-up halter neck with a low cut back. She paired the dress with a pair of white sneakers and went for a dark smoky eye make up look.
FPJ Web Desk
In Pics: Mouni Roy sets the mercury soaring as she steps out in Mumbai wearing backless midi dress

In Pics: Mouni Roy sets the mercury soaring as she steps out in Mumbai wearing backless midi dress | Photos by Viral Bhayani

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy was spotted by the paparazzi on Monday as she arrived at music label Tseries' office in Mumbai's Andheri area. Roy looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a green backless dress.

The 'Naagin' actress who often makes heads turn with her sartorial choices once again set the mercury soaring with her bold pick.

The printed midi dress had side slits and a tie-up halter neck with a low cut back. She paired the dress with a pair of white sneakers and went for a dark smoky eye make up look.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Sara Ali Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna were among the other actresses spotted in the city on Monday.

Check out the pictures here:

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Published on: Monday, August 30, 2021, 08:55 PM IST
