In Pics: Mom-to-be Neeti Mohan attends singer Harshdeep Kaur's baby shower

Harshdeep Kaur, who married Mankeet Singh in 2015, is all set to welcome her baby in March 2021.

Announcing her pregnancy earlier this month, she had shared, "So excited to meet this little baby who is half me and half the one I love the most Junior Kaur/Singh arriving in March 2021Need your Blessings."

Meanwhile, Neeti Mohan and actor Nihaar Pandya announced pregnancy on their second wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot on February 15, 2019.

Neeti shared a post on Instagram revealing her baby bump alongside Nihaar and wrote, “1+1= 3 Mommy to be & Daddy to be what better day to announce than our second Anniversary!!!!! @nihaarpandya”