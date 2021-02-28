In Pics: Mom-to-be Neeti Mohan attends singer Harshdeep Kaur's baby shower

Bollywood singer Harshdeep Kaur, who recently revealed that they are expecting her first child with husband Mankeet Singh, on Saturday celebrated her baby shower with close friends and family members. The baby shower was also attended by singer Neeti Mohan, who's expecting her first child with actor Nihaar Pandya.
Sharing inside pictures from the baby shower, the 'Zaalima' singer wrote: "Blessed to be surrounded by people who love me so much. Sweetest 'Baby Shower' Surprise Thank you @neetimohan18 @skaurbal @abhijitvaghani for putting everything together & inviting all my loved ones virtually too! Thank you to each one who came & blessed us "
Neeti also took to her Instagram handle to share a picture from the ceremony and captioned it: "Baby shower done right"
Harshdeep Kaur, who married Mankeet Singh in 2015, is all set to welcome her baby in March 2021.
Announcing her pregnancy earlier this month, she had shared, "So excited to meet this little baby who is half me and half the one I love the most Junior Kaur/Singh arriving in March 2021Need your Blessings."
Meanwhile, Neeti Mohan and actor Nihaar Pandya announced pregnancy on their second wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot on February 15, 2019.
Neeti shared a post on Instagram revealing her baby bump alongside Nihaar and wrote, “1+1= 3 Mommy to be & Daddy to be what better day to announce than our second Anniversary!!!!! @nihaarpandya”