In Pics: Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma flaunts baby bump as she steps out for a shoot in Mumbai

Bollywood actress and mother-to-be Anushka Sharma, who was with husband Virat Kohli in the UAE for the 13th season of Indian Premier League, recently returned to Mumbai. On Sunday, the actress was snapped by the shutterbugs as she stepped out for a shoot.

Clad in an teal green gown, Anushka was seen looking as gorgeous as ever for an ad commercial she's shooting for. Her hair and make-up artists were also seen accompanying the actress out of her vanity van, wearing PPE suits.

The 'Zero' actress set maternity fashion goals as she opted for a flared maxi dress with a pair of brown strappy flats.

