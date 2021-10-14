In Pics: Meet Lucky Ali's stunning daughter Sara Inaraa Ali

Popular 90s Indie pop singer Lucky Ali has charmed music lovers with his songs like "O Sanam", "Na Tum Jaano Na Hum", and "Ek Pal Ka Jeena" among others. While he enjoys a tremendous fan following across generations, fans have recently turned their eyeballs to his gorgeous daughter Sara Inaraa Ali.

Although Lucky has previously shared pictures on Instagram with his baby girl, it was the singer’s close friend Nafisa Ali Sodhi who took to the platform to introduce her formally.

Sharing pictures from Goa, Nafisa wrote, “This is Sara Inaraa Ali (my friend Lucky Ali’s 2nd daughter) our LuckyStar … .#goa#goadiaries”

Here are some more pictures of Sara.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sara is the daughter of Lucky and his second wife Inaya a Persian. She also has a sibling named Raiyan.

Lucky, whose 1996 pop hit "O Sanam" is still hummed by fans, zoomed into Bollywood spotlight as Hrithik Roshan's voice in the 2000 blockbuster, "Kaho Na... Pyar Hai", singing "Ek pal ka jeena" and "Na tum jaano na hum".

The introvert singer, however, gave it all up and went away from the limelight.

In 2020, a video of Lucky Ali surprising his fans with a performance of his hit song "O sanam" in Goa, left social media users in awe of him.

On work front, he collaborated with Israeli music artiste Eliezer Botzer for an album titled "Lemalla".

In March, the duo released the second single, "Amaraya" two years after the first song "On my way", which was released in November 2019.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 09:26 AM IST