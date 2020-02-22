In pics: Malaika Arora looks enchanting in a golden gown, steals the limelight at Miss Diva 2020

'Chhaiya Chhaiya' girl Malaika Arora graced the red carpet of the Grand finale of LIVA Miss Diva 2020, on Saturday. It seemed like she had been soaked in the fountain of youth as she looked ever so enchanting in a golden gown.

The Bollywood diva opted for a beautiful golden gown with an exaggerated shoulder and a sexy side slit. Malaika kept the make up minimum with a nude lip and mascara clad lashes. Leaving her tousled hair down, Malla added a pair of diamond danglers to the look. Looking like a happy ray of sunshine, she sashayed at the red carpet and stole all the limelight.