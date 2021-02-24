In Pics: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan arrive at Kareena, Saif's residence to meet their newborn

Kareena was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday morning after she gave birth to her second child.

Kareena, who was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital here, gave birth around 9 am on February 21.

Saif said both the baby and Kareena were healthy.

"We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support," the "Tandav" actor said in a statement.