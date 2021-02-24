In Pics: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan arrive at Kareena, Saif's residence to meet their newborn

Actor Arjun Kapoor and his girlfriend Malaika Arora were spotted by the paparazzi on Tuesday as they arrived at the residence of Bollywood star couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, who became parents to their second child on Sunday.
Bebo's sister Karisma and niece Samaira, Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu were also seen arriving at the Bandra residence.
Kareena was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday morning after she gave birth to her second child.
Kareena, who was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital here, gave birth around 9 am on February 21.
Saif said both the baby and Kareena were healthy.
"We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support," the "Tandav" actor said in a statement.
On the work front, the release date of actors Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor's upcoming horror-comedy titled 'Bhoot Police' was revealed on Tuesday.
The movie, which will offer a fair share of laughs and jump scares, is slated to hit the big screens on September 10, this year.
The horror-comedy was initially announced in 2019 with Saif, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The cast was changed recently. 'Bhoot Police' will mark Saif's first collaboration with Arjun and Yami.
Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, the upcoming film is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.
The team of 'Bhoot Police' has reportedly been shooting in various locations - they started in Dalhousie, moved to Dharamshala, and then went to Jaisalmer in January this year. The team also shot some portions of the film in Mumbai.
