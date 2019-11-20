In Pics: Lovebirds Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat get mushy during 'Pagalpanti' promotions

Actress Kriti Kharbanda and actor Pulkit Samrat have been in news for their rumoured relationship. The actress recently confirmed that she is indeed dating the "Fukrey" star.
The duo were spotted again today at promotions of their upcoming film 'Pagalpanti'. It's their first film together. Kriti and Pulkit were all smiles and got mushy, as they posed for the paparazzi.
Kriti was seen wearing a two-piece ensemble, a red crop top with beige palazzo, teamed up with a long jacket. Meanwhile Pulkit looked dapper as he donned a lime-yellow suit with quirky yellow shades.
Here are some adorable pictures of them:
During a recent interview with IANS, Kriti had opened up about Pulkit, saying: "We even complete each other's sentences while talking. I know what he is thinking. We have connected so much and had a lot of conversation. I think we have come to a point where we don't need to say anything to each other.
We both know what the other one is thinking. He has changed drastically in the last one year and I am in awe. I am so impressed with the way he carries himself, the way he conducts himself and the respect he has for his co-actors and seniors. I know he is a good person and he is here to stay."
Pulkit already has a broken marriage with Salman Khan's rakhee sister Shweta Rohira, whom he tied the knot with in 2014. The couple parted their ways in 2015.
With inputs from IANS
