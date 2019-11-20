In Pics: Lovebirds Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat get mushy during 'Pagalpanti' promotions

Actress Kriti Kharbanda and actor Pulkit Samrat have been in news for their rumoured relationship. The actress recently confirmed that she is indeed dating the "Fukrey" star.

The duo were spotted again today at promotions of their upcoming film 'Pagalpanti'. It's their first film together. Kriti and Pulkit were all smiles and got mushy, as they posed for the paparazzi.

Kriti was seen wearing a two-piece ensemble, a red crop top with beige palazzo, teamed up with a long jacket. Meanwhile Pulkit looked dapper as he donned a lime-yellow suit with quirky yellow shades.

Here are some adorable pictures of them: