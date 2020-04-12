In Pics: Lovebirds Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar step out to shop for essentials amid lockdown

Farhan and his lady love Shibani Dandekar are spending some quality time with each other during the quarantine. Despite all the fun activities they’ve been sharing on social media, the couple also maintained a reality check when they were spotted shopping for essentials around the city.
Wearing a mask and gloves, Shibani and Farhan were seen unloading supplies like cleaning agents and toilet paper rolls from their car. Pictures shared by the paparazzi also indicate they made a stop to visit Dandekar’s sister and popular VJ Anusha. Check out the reel below.
Earlier, Shibani took to her Instagram and shared a loved up picture with her beau. She captioned the post, "better half #Foo @faroutakhtar clearly didn’t get the social distancing memo."
On the work front, Farhan Akhar was last seen in 'The Sky Is Pink' alongside Priyanka Chopra. He will be next seen in 'Toofan'.
When Times Of India asked veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar if Farhan and Shibani were all set to tie the knot, he was non-committal and yet left just that wee bit of a hint to suggest all rumours might just be true.
"I have just heard it from you. I was with Farhan on his birthday, which was the day before yesterday. He didn't tell me anything about this. But you never know, children can be very secretive," Javed Akhtar told TOI. When asked about Farhan and Shibani.
Talks of Farhan and Shibani being all set to get married this year started trending a while back when the tabloid Mumbai Mirror ran a report suggesting as much. The Mirror report added the duo was finalising a wedding date, and would probably settle down as soon as Farhan's upcoming film "Toofan" is released. For the record, the film is slated to open on October 2.
However, the report remained vague saying they could also get married before the film's release. "The plan is to get married towards the year-end, after the release of Farhan's next, 'Toofan'. But they might spring a surprise by tying the knot earlier than that."
According to TOI, Javed Akhtar is very impressed with Shibani. "I have met her many times. She is a very sweet girl," he said.
Farhan was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, with whom he has two daughters, Shakya and Akira.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)