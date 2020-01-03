In Pics: Lovebirds Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora back in the bay from Goa vacay

'Panipat' actor Arjun Kapoor and girlfriend Malaika Arora are back in the back from their Goa vacay. The couple celebrated the New Year's eve together with friends and family in Goa. Malaika, who was in Goa partying with her sister Amrita and her husband Shakeel Ladak, reunited with Arjun Kapoor on New Year’s Eve.
Arjun who was in Mumbai to celebrate his sister Anshula’s birthday couldn't wait to meet Malaika and jetted off to Goa. Obviously, the couple wouldn’t miss out on their New Year kiss after they made it official this year.
Well, the two are back in Mumbai and were spotted at the airport on Friday.
Malika had also posted a sweet New Year wish for her fans on Instagram. In the picture, the actress is seen kissing beau Arjun. She wrote, "Sun,star,light,happiness.......2020✨"
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been in the news for their marriage rumours. While Arjun earlier did say they currently want to enjoy their time together and not think about marriage, reports about the wedding bells didn't die down.
Malakia Arora however in an interview with a leading entertainment portal went on to say there is no marriage on the cards. She said if it is to happen they will let the world know. She also revealed she isnt phased by them. "In the business, everybody is at the receiving end of all of this. No one is scared of these kinds of conjectures so to speak. Like we have said, there's no marriage on the cards."
