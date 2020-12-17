In Pics: Lara Dutta's daughter Saira plays tennis with dad Mahesh Bhupathi

In an earlier interview Lara said motherhood has been her "most fulfilling" role in life.

"I don't know if there is any such thing as a transition into motherhood. No matter how much you prepare before the child is born, you get (a taste of) the reality the day your child is born," Lara told IANS.

"However, I also think for me today, it is by far the most fulfilling role that I play in my life, regardless of everything else that I've done -- and it's been quite a lot in the last 25 years," she added.

After winning the Miss Universe crown, Lara navigated her way into Bollywood with projects like "Andaaz", "No Entry", "Bhagaam Bhag", "Housefull" and "Singh Is Bliing". She ventured into the small screen, too, as judge of a dance reality show.

Opening up about her journey as a mother, the actress said: "For me, there's a lot that's learned by trial and error. I genuinely believe that a child teaches you more than you will teach it.

"The best thing that you can actually teach or the best way that you can teach your child is by your own behaviour and what you do. So, no matter what textbooks you have, what great talks about the child (you have), at the end of the day, if you don't practice what you preach, your child is never going to follow it. So, I think for me. It's a huge responsibility, but it's a job that I work at very hard on a daily basis and it never ends," she added.

On work front, Lara recently completed shooting for the spy thriller "Bell Bottom" in the UK, along with Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi and Vaani Kapoor. She is currently shooting at an undisclosed project.

Talking about adapting to the new normal, she said: "It is an ongoing process. Everyone is really adapting to the new normal. I completed an entire film, and am working on a series. So, life goes on. You have to learn to function within what is now called ‘the new normal'. The children have been really adaptable. (The pandemic) has made one question your priorities in life and the things that are really important to you, which is why what we expose our children to right now, gathers even more importance than before."